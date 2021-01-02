Financial Comparison: Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zedge and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge -25.68% -32.48% -23.55% Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zedge and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zedge 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 3 11 0 2.79

Black Knight has a consensus target price of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Zedge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zedge and Black Knight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge $8.82 million 8.22 -$3.34 million N/A N/A Black Knight $1.18 billion 11.79 $108.80 million $1.72 51.37

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Zedge.

Volatility and Risk

Zedge has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Zedge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Zedge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Knight beats Zedge on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc. operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

