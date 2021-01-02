Financial Contrast: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Edison International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.98 $10.00 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.35 billion 1.93 $1.41 billion $4.70 13.37

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14 Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $39.55, indicating a potential downside of 8.35%. Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10% Edison International 3.23% 10.57% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Edison International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Edison International beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

