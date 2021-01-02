FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $331,974.33 and $509.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

