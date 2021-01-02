Fire Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $428,262.48 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $428,262.48 and $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037207 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004260 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

