First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of FDEU stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
