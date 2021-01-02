First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.68

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and traded as high as $41.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 67,626 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

