First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 3,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 326.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 166.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 78.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

