FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

FirstService stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

