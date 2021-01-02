Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $158.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $175.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Five Below by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Five Below by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.