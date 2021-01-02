FlexShopper (FPAY) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 21 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FlexShopper to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FlexShopper and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 241 741 995 92 2.45

FlexShopper presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 62.13%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.94%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -23.36 FlexShopper Competitors $1.33 billion $189.65 million 6.13

FlexShopper’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -21.28% -26.06% -1.27%

Summary

FlexShopper rivals beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

