Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $78.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $740,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 131.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.77. 102,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $98.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

