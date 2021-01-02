Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 444,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

