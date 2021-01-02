Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE FBM opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.