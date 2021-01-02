Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.