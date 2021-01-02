Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.75

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 190380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

