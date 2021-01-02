Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in one. Prudent cost-control measures and strategic moves might lend some support to the bottom line. The company’s relatively strong distribution platform gives it a better chance to extract the most from its businesses. Further, given strong liquidity profile, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of economic downturn. Nevertheless, due to unfavorable global economic conditions, its profitability might be affected. Also, a decline in investment-management fees will likely impede AUM growth. Notably, Franklin completed Legg Mason acquisition which is likely to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2021.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

