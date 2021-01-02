Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.