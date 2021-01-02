Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00121864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00526652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00146525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

