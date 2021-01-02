FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.45. 366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

