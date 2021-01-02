fuboTV Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 7th (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will expire on Thursday, January 7th. fuboTV had issued 3,269,231 shares in its IPO on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.00 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.