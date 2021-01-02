Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FULT. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

