FUTURAX Price Down 74.3% Over Last Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $9,622.10 and approximately $3,870.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035702 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001545 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004313 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003112 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

