FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.72). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SFT opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million.

In other Shift Technologies news, Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last three months.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

