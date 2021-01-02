Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GLXZ opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

