Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.19

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.19 and traded as high as $125.78. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $123.52, with a volume of 147,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.17 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.22.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

