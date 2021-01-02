GAMB Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $689,155.38 and $2,460.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00266561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.01885232 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

