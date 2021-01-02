GameCredits (GAME) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $59,943.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00412943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,518,226 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

