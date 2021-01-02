GAPS (GAP) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $254.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,544.21 or 0.99873720 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040311 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

