Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches Market Cap of $198,699.56

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $198,699.56 and $26.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,593,919 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

