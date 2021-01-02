Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.22 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00178530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00554157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.