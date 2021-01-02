Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $58.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.14 million to $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $63.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $194.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.66 million to $194.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.41 million, with estimates ranging from $208.21 million to $238.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

GNK opened at $7.36 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 81,980 shares of company stock valued at $587,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

