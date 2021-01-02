Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00300628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.51 or 0.01964263 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

