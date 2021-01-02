Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 8.3%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.78. 9,529,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 5,473,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Genworth Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 747,693 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 129.0% in the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 5,987,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after buying an additional 160,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

