Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.