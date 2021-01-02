Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Noble Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
GEVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Gevo stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
