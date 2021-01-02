Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Noble Financial from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Gevo stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

