Gil Melman Sells 9,154 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 276.21 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

