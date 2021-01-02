Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 216,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.