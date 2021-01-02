Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.62. Approximately 844,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81.

