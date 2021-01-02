GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,157.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $187,123.53 and approximately $10,157.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,072,273 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

