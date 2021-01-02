GokuMarket Credit Reaches Market Cap of $577,367.74 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $577,367.74 and $825,045.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00414835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

