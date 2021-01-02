Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 709,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 357,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

