Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 709,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 357,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.