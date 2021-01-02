Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.38

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.38 and traded as high as $43.72. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 302,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,890.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.45.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total transaction of C$287,591.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,625. Also, Director Gary Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.89, for a total transaction of C$378,920.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,667 shares of company stock worth $2,489,729.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

