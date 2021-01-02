Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLUX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.01. Great Lakes Aviation shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 107,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners.

