Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Trex worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

