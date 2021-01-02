Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of ALB opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $153.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

