Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -818.05, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

