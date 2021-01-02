Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

