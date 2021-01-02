Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 30,282 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $144.59.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $692,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $214,481.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,576 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,910. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

