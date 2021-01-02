Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,746 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

