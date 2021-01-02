Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.22. Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 38,103,304 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) Company Profile (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 247 full and 5 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 21 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; 119 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 9.9 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group; and 428 claims covering an area of approximately 35.5 square kilometers in Golconda Fault Line Claims located in Nevada.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.